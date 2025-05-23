Strimmer stolen in late-night barn burglary near Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said a barn along the A458 on the outskirts of Much Wenlock was broken into at around 11pm on Tuesday (May 20).

The offenders, who are believed to be three males, stole a Stihl strimmer. But they were disturbed by a neighbour and fled the scene.

Police say an unknown was vehicle was used for their escape and headed towards Much Wenlock.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who saw any suspicious behaviour to get in touch.

A post by PCSO Helen Scott said: "On Tuesday evening at around 11pm a barn was broken into on the outskirts of Much Wenlock on the A458. Offenders, believed to be three males, took a Stihl strimmer but were then disturbed by a neighbour.

"If you have any information or saw something suspicious please get in touch using the West Mercia Police 'report it to us' website.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."