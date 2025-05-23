RAF Museum partners with defence company to fund refurbishment of 1930s hangar and 'help tell the story of the RAF'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The RAF Museum in Cosford has announced a new partnership with BAE Systems to support a major development project, aiming to transform visitor experience at the site.

Funding will go towards the refurbishment of a historic 1930s hangar which will house a new exhibition exploring the RAF’s critical role from 1980 to the present day and a state-of-the-art learning centre.

Sir Stuart Atha, director of defence capability at BAE Systems with Maggie Appleton, RAF Museum CEO.

The hangar will include a BAE Systems Red Arrows Hawk T1 which will greet visitors as they enter the facility, and a 1:1 model of the future Tempest combat air system - both featuring cutting-edge technologies developed by BAE Systems.

Alongside redeveloping the hanger, the museum is planning to install a new collections hub and transform its outdoor spaces through the project.

The purpose-built collections hub will enable the museum's stored collection to be brought on-site and opened to the public for the first time.

Pictured: Sir Stephen Hillier, RAF Museum chair of trustees; Sir Stuart Atha, BAE Systems; Maggie Appleton, RAF Museum CEO; Cliff Robson, BAE Systems.

The investment by BAE Systems, which produces technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions across the globe, was announced by RAF Museum CEO Maggie Appleton and director of defence capability at BAE Systems Sir Stuart Atha at the museum's spring reception on May 13.

The event was attended by supporters, stakeholders, dignitaries and members of the community who are involved in the development programme.

Director of defence capability at BAE Systems, Sir Stuart Atha said: "As a proud and longstanding supporter of the armed forces, we are delighted to help fund the RAF Museum Midlands development programme.

The major investment by BAE Systems will go towards the museum's redevelopment project.

"This is an initiative that will help tell the story of the RAF and through outreach programmes inspire current and future generations. Having worked alongside the RAF throughout their history, we are honoured to help preserve our common heritage and are proud to support those who serve and protect us."

Work on the hangar redevelopment and wider transformation programme will begin later this year. The project is expected to be completed by summer 2027.

Computer-generated images of how the hangar could look after refurbishment.

On the 80th anniversary of VE Day (May 8), the museum announced that it had received more than £9.2m of funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund towards the project.

RAF Museum CEO Maggie Appleton added: "The RAF Museum is hugely grateful to BAE Systems for their significant investment and continued commitment to helping us transform how we share the RAF story.

Director of defence capability at BAE Systems Sir Stuart Atha with Maggie Appleton, RAF Museum CEO. Picture: RAF Museum

"Our ambitious redevelopment programme will explore the Royal Air Force’s enduring impact on global aviation, innovation, and defence, while bringing to life the personal stories of those who have served, in powerful and engaging ways. This support will play a vital role in ensuring the museum remains a place of inspiration, learning and remembrance for generations to come."