'Leaders plan valuable learning experiences' - Market Drayton nursery upgraded from 'inadequate' by Ofsted

The education watchdog visited Childrensworld Tunstall Hall in Market Drayton on April 8 and has graded the nursery 'Good' across the board.

Childrensworld was rated 'inadequate' following an inspection in November last year after Ofsted said there had been "breaches to the statutory requirements".

But improvements have been recognised, and leaders and staff praised for the learning environment they create.

Ofsted said leaders show a "strong sense of teamwork" and provide a "culture of mutual support". They are said to identify strengths of practice and where they would like to make further improvements.

Inspectors also the nursery for planning "valuable learning experiences" based around children's interests and learning priorities.

A report published on May 15 said: "Leaders have given lots of thought to how their curriculum will help children to build on their knowledge and skills over time. For example, they help children to build up their concentration span.

"Children under two years engage well for the short whole group circle time. When children are ready, staff increase the circle times for the two-year-old children and then the older children. Children develop their listening and attention skills well.

"Leaders and staff design the learning environment to reflect the developmentally appropriate curriculum aims for each age group. Outdoors, children under two years have the space to move around and explore while supervised by staff. Staff intentionally use the grass areas for toddlers, so they have a soft landing if they fall.

"The resources capture children's interests and imaginations, such as in the role-play mud kitchen. Staff offer children kind and caring interactions, and children enjoy their company. Younger children enjoy frequent cuddles from staff and seek these out whenever they feel the need for reassurance.

"Children behave well and understand the expectations that staff set. They understand what is required from them at different times of the day, such as mealtimes."

The full Ofsted report can be read here. Childrensworld Tunstall Hall was approached for comment.