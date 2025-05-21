Toxic 'like Harley Quinn and the Joker' - how murder-accused wife described relationship with husband

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stafford Crown Court heard extracts from interviews police carried out with Amy Pugh in the month after the death of her husband Kyle Pugh.

Mrs Pugh, 34 and of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, is accused of murdering her husband at her home on March 22, 2022, a charge which she denies.

Mr Pugh, who was 29, died in hospital the day after sustaining neck compression injuries at his wife's home in Newport.

The prosecution alleges Mrs Pugh caused the injuries to her husband; she denies the claim and says she found him after he had hanged himself from the back door of her home.

On Tuesday (May 20) the court heard more details from Mrs Pugh's interview with police on April 2, 2022, after she had been arrested on suspicion of murder.