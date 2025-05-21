Everything you need to know about this weekend's Shropshire County Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

* What is the county show

For those who've been under a rock for 150 years, or are new to Shropshire, the Shropshire County Show offers a super mix of entertainment, family fun, food, and showcases rural life.

* When does the show take place

Gates open from 9am on Saturday, May 24.

* Where does the show take place

The West Mid Showground is based in heart of Shrewsbury, within a 15 minute walk of the town centre at The DMOS People West Mid Showground, Berwick Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 2PF.

Shropshire County Show returns this weekend.

* How to get there

Visitors have multiple options to get to the showground.

As well as walking people can drive with free parking at the venue.

This year people can dodge the traffic and hop aboard the Severn Shuttle for a convenient and speedy River Severn ride from Frankwell to the showground.

The jetty is near Darwin’s House, a short walk from Frankwell roundabout (view the map here).

The timetable for the service is 9am to 1pm, and 3pm to 7pm.

Tickets cost £2 one-way or £3 return, with card & cash accepted, and children under three riding for free.

* What's on in the Main Ring

From Monster Trucks to Young Farmers, shire horses and the Misselchalke Gun Dogs, the Main Ring in 2025 will be a hive of entertainment.

The proceedings will be officially opened by Shrewsbury Town Crier Martin Wood with a traditional cry before a day of varied acts.

As the show marks its 150th anniversary, the main arena takes on the theme of past, present and future, with shire horses, vintage vehicles and a historic parade reminding of years gone by, and the monster trucks, livestock grand parade and Young Farmers taking people into the future.

Main ring timetable - all times are approximate and subject to change

10am: Official opening with Shrewsbury's town crier

10.15am: The Misselchalke Gun Dogs

10.45am: Shropshire Young Farmers take to the main ring for fun and games

11.15am: Through the ages with the Shire Horse Society

11.45pm: Our traditional vintage parade, followed by a modern machinery parade

12.45pm: Car crushing madness with the Monster Trucks

1.30pm: Through the ages with the Shire Horse Society

2.00pm: Dogs and ducks fun with Meirion Owen and the Quack Pack, followed by young people from across the county coming together for a special 150th anniversary carnival parade

2.30pm: The Lanyon Bowdler Livestock Grand Parade

3.15pm: Shropshire Young Farmers annual float parade

4.15pm: The Monster Trucks round off the Main Ring entertainment for the day

* What's on in the Countryside Arena

The Countryside Arena will be a hive of activity, featuring an array of traditional rural entertainment.

The Welsh Axeman will once again perform for the crowds from their own dedicated ring, with pig racing, ferrets and dogs and ducks making up the rest of the day's line-up.

The show will also have owls and alpacas in the Countryside Arena for people to meet and greet, as well as the Misselchalke Gun Dogs who will also perform in the main arena during the day.

The Countryside Arena timetable is as follows - timings are approximate and subject to change

10.15am: FerretWorld roadshow

10.45am: The Welsh Axemen

11.15am: Pig racing

11.45am: FerretWorld roadshow

12.15pm: The Welsh Axemen

12.45pm: Meirion Owen and his 'quack pack' - sheepdog and ducks display

1:15pm: Meet and greet - come and say hello to the gundogs, owls, ferrets, dogs, sheep and more!

1.45pm: Pig racing

2.15pm: The Welsh Axemen

2.45pm: FerretWorld roadshow

3.15pm: Meirion Owen and his 'quack pack' - sheepdog and ducks display

* Shopping

The Shopping marquee will host a varied array of products and services from suppliers across the county and beyond.

From clothes to paintings, delicious treats and more - perusing the shopping areas is a day out in itself.

* Livestock and equestrian competitions

The sheep, horse and cattle competitions showcase the dedication and skill of farmers, trainers and breeders from across the region.

Whether you are a seasoned farmer or a curious visitor, show-goers will find plenty to admire and learn about the role these animals play in the agricultural world - and the role they have played over the past 150 years since the very first show.

Please note, the cattle lines are closed to the public during judging but there are plenty of viewing areas to allow people to see the animals.

The cattle lines will open in the afternoon, following judging, but please note no dogs or pushchairs are allowed in the lines at any time.

To see the heavy horses up close, pay a visit to the Shire Horse Village.

* What's on for youngsters

Shropshire County Show is a day out for all the family and there is plenty to see and do for the younger visitors.

Watch the monster trucks in the main ring, swing by the Countryside Arena to place bets on the racing pigs, spend some time at the funfair, learn more about agricultural animals at the livestock lines, or just while away an hour in the giant sandpit while listening to the bandstand.

New for 2025 is our Shire Horse Village, where visitors can meet the marvellous heavy horses, with plaiting and harnessing demos to watch.

People can try to spot the wandering entertainers with their magic tricks and circus skills - and don't leave without tracking down Rex, the over-controlling bicycle sheep dog, as he attempts to round up Barbara and Bernard, two eight-foot tall Yarndale sheep who have minds of their own!

* The Shropshire Live Village Stage - all times are approximate and subject to change.

The Shropshire Live Village Stage will feature musical performances from a range of bands and choirs, including the chance to have a go at salsa dancing.

The current line-up is as follows.

10am: Taiko drummers

10.30am: Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir

11.30am: Second Wind

12.30pm: Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir

1.15pm: Salsa dancing with Rohan Brown

2.30pm: Rock Choir

3pm: Taiko drummers

3.30pm: Rock Choir

4pm: Thomas Telford School rock bands

Shrewsbury Morris and the Wirral Pipe Band performing at various times throughout the day.

* The dog show

The Fun Dog Show, run by Grinshill Animal Rescue, can be entered on the day.

It costs £2 per animal per class and judging will commence at 1pm with Miss Amy Scales.

There are prizes for each class winner and rosettes will be awarded for first to fifth.

There will also be the opportunity to enter Scruffts qualifiers for crossbreeds at the show, with booking in from 11am and the first class taking place at 12.30pm.

Fun Dog Show classes: Pedigree puppy 6-12 months, Pedigree bitch, Pedigree dog, Best non Pedigree puppy, Best non Pedigree Bitch, Best non Pedigree Male, Best Puppy under six months (must be fully vaccinated), Best veteran 7 years and above, Best rescue Pedigree and non Pedigree (trophy given by Grinshill Dog and Cat Rescue), Best child handler 16 years and under.

Novelty Classes: Cutest Puppy, Handsomest Dog, Prettiest Bitch, Best six legs, Egg and Spoon Race (dogs on leads), Fastest sausage eater, Best biscuit catcher, Best trick, Musical sit, Best Fancy Dress, Best in show (open to all class winners).

A spokesman for the show explained: "We love to welcome our visitors on show day and are always pleased to see your dog companions but we must ask that your dog is well-behaved and kept on a lead unless taking part in the Fun Dog Show event.

"Water is available for dogs at the dog show and also near our reception area, and if the weather is warm please do ask our stewards about shaded areas where animals can rest. Dogs should not be taken to the cattle lines area, which will be clearly marked, and under no circumstances must any animals be left in cars within our car park.

"These basic requests will help to ensure everyone attending the show will have a great experience on the day - including our four-legged friends!"

* How much are tickets - and how to get them

ADVANCE TICKET PRICES - available from https://www.shropshirecountyshow.com/

Adults - £20

Under 16s - Free

Concessions - £18

GATE PRICES ON SHOW DAY

Adults - £22

Under 16s - Free

Concessions - £20