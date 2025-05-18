Walsall Council refuses planning permission for new sixth form block in Bloxwich over environmental concerns
A brand new state-of-the-art sixth form centre for students with learning difficulties in Bloxwich has been refused planning permission by Walsall Council.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Castle School, Odell Road, is designated for pupils with moderate learning difficulties and additional needs, including autism, speech and language difficulties and some behavioural issues.
The planned new sixth form block included independent living accommodation and an application for the new building, designed by Concept Education Services, was submitted to Walsall Council's planning department in February.
The college wants a new building separate from the rest of the campus which is designated just for sixth form students. The 540m2 new building was set to include four new classrooms, an independent living area, a teaching catering kitchen, dining room, offices, server room, plant room, lobby, pupil toilets, hygiene room and a disabled toilet.