Fire service respond to A5 crash

The fire service responded to a crash on the A5 in Shrewsbury on Friday night.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

The incident on the stretch of road between Bayston Hill to Emstrey Island involved two cars, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokesperson said fire control received a call reporting that the road traffic collision at around 8.15pm.

Three fire engines were sent from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington and crews made the vehicles safe.

The spokesperson added that nobody needed to be helped from the vehicles.

