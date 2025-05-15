Telford man, 23, charged with sexual assault and possession of a bladed weapon
A 23-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences following an incident in Telford earlier this week.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Stephen Osei, of Wildwood in Woodside, Telford, was charged with affray, sexual assault and possession of a bladed article.
He was also charged with three counts of possession of a class A drug.
The charges have come after an incident in Woodside on Tuesday (May 13).
Osei has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (Thursday, May 15).