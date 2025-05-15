Telford man, 23, charged with sexual assault and possession of a bladed weapon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stephen Osei, of Wildwood in Woodside, Telford, was charged with affray, sexual assault and possession of a bladed article.

He was also charged with three counts of possession of a class A drug.

The 23-year-old is due to appear in court today. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The charges have come after an incident in Woodside on Tuesday (May 13).

Osei has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (Thursday, May 15).