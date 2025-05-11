Shifnal man, 20, due to appear in court after being charged with possession of a firearm and other offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It comes after an incident in Shifnal on Wednesday (May 7) morning.

Along with the possession of a firearm charge, Marley Watson, of Park Street, Shifnal, has been charged with theft, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and assault.

He has also been charged with sharing a photograph or film of a person in intimate state without consent and intentional strangulation.

The 20-year-old is remanded in custody and will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on June 9.