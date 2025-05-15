'Staff are wonderful role models for children' - Shrewsbury pre-school's delight at Ofsted judgement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a report published last Friday (May 9), staff at Meadow Farm Pre-School in Sundorne have been described as "wonderful role models" for children.

They are said to "place high value on being kind and caring for others" and were praised for providing a wide range of opportunities to aid children's development.

The education watchdog has graded the pre-school as 'Good' in all areas after an inspection on April 4. The inspection was the pre-school's first since June in 2019 where it was also graded as 'Good'.

Ofsted was impressed with experiences for children that "develop their knowledge of the local community". Children are said to enjoy walks to the local library, church and park, and also celebrate special events such as Mother's Day and Remembrance.

Staff have also been commended for using "effective methods" to help children to become confident communicators. The report said staff read books with children and use actions, pictures and objects of reference to support early communication and language acquisition.