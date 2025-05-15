'My brother and his wife were toxic together and deadly apart' sister of man 'murdered' in Newport tells court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amy Pugh is on trial for the murder of her husband Kyle Pugh, who died in hospital in March of 2022 after being found with neck injuries at her home in Newport.

Mr Pugh's sister Vicky Edmunds relayed her concerns about the relationship between her brother and his wife, giving evidence at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday (May 14).

Mrs Edmunds described meeting Amy Pugh at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, after Mr Pugh was taken there with fatal injuries, and "losing [her] temper" when Pugh spoke about her relationship with him.

She said she told Pugh: "You shouldn't be together. You're toxic together and deadly apart."

Mr Pugh died in hospital on March 23 having suffered neck compression injuries at his wife’s then home in Aston Drive, Newport. Pugh claims he hanged himself from the back door and she found him at the house before phoning the emergency services.

The prosecution alleges Pugh inflicted the injuries on her husband following an argument, and then set out to stage his suicide.

They had separated some months before and at the time of his death Mr Pugh was in a relationship with another woman, Charlotte Beacom, though he maintained contact with his wife.

Mrs Edmunds told the jury that she had seen the Pughs' relationship as volatile and fuelled by substances. When things were going well they would post often on social media, "living the Facebook lifestyle, Instagram, everything".