Church Stretton toy shop on the move - just around the corner

Church Stretton toy shop, Harold's, has been operating out of its home on Shrewsbury Road since April 2022.

But on Saturday, May 17, the store will close for good as they owners get set to move premises - just around the corner.

The new shop on Sandford Avenue will reopen the following Saturday, May 24.

Owner Rachael Sankey said: "We are really pleased to be moving to Sandford Avenue, since it is the main shopping street in the town and we will be in the best location for our business.

"We have loved our current shop but it’s time to move on!”

Harold’s sells games, hobbies, models and toys and claims to be a "Pokémon hot spot".

Rachael continued: “Pokémon has had a marked growth in sales recently and we will be stocking all of the new releases. We’re also going to have a Pokémon card vending machine, which is very exciting!

“Alongside well-known brands, we love to stock independent UK-made brands and have many quite unique things that cannot be found in other shops generally. So people looking for something a little different can usually find something special as a gift or a treat for themselves.”