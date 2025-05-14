Shropshire Star
A night of live country music will be held at a Llandrindod Wells venue on Saturday

By Karen Compton
Published
Mickey Dee will be at the Royal British Legion in Llandrindod Wells
Mickey Dee, a renowned member of Memphis Belle will be performing at the Royal British Legion on Tremont Road on Saturday, May 17 from 8.30pm until late.

Enjoy a night of celebrated country music

Tickets are £6 and they are available now by calling (01597) 822558 or emailing rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.

