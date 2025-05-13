Telford cafe reveals plans to launch memorial garden dedicated to much-loved locals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new project will see the outside area of Hummingbird Cafe in Southwater Way, central Telford, transformed from a neglected green space into a memorial garden dedicated to much-loved locals.

Chief executive of Hummingbird Cafe Wayne Jenson said: “Our memory garden project is something we are really passionate about - it will give purpose to an underutilised green space and create a special place for our community to come together, remember, and reflect.

“As a cafe, we deeply care about the well-being of our local community, and we believe this garden will offer a peaceful and meaningful space for everyone.”

In recognition of the outstanding contribution that the Hummingbird Café has made to the local community, the McCarthy Stone Foundation has donated £500 to the group to support the project.

From right to left, Sharon Dean, catering manager, Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point Trust, Declan Fishwick, business development manager, Tracy Timmis, catering assistant. Photo: McCarthy Stone Foundation

The McCarthy Stone Foundation supports grassroots, volunteer-led charitable causes, including those that promote the health and wellbeing of older people.

The donation will go towards essentials such as planting, labour, and key features like a pergola or bench seating, ensuring the space becomes a peaceful and welcoming environment for reflection and remembrance.

Declan Fishwick, business development manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Supporting and engaging with the communities close to our developments is a key focus at McCarthy Stone and we are delighted, in partnership with the McCarthy Stone Foundation, to lend a helping hand to the Telford Hummingbird Cafe.

“It was great to get a better understanding of all the fantastic work the café is doing and I’m pleased we’re able to support initiatives that align with our business goals.”

Wayne said: “Contributions like this make a real difference in helping us bring this vision to life. We are incredibly grateful to the McCarthy Stone Foundation for this generous donation.”

Find out more information about Hummingbird Cafe’s new project via the business’ official social media channels.