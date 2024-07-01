Cafe that wants to 'make a difference' is helping youngsters build confidence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Hummingbird Cafe, at Meeting Point House in Southwater, has teamed up with colleges and training providers to offer work placements to students – who are thriving in a different environment to the classroom.

Students from Juniper Training, Derwen College and Nova Training are currently working at the cafe one day a week as part of their courses, undertaking a variety of tasks from dishwashing to serving customers.

Sharon Dean, catering manager at Meeting Point House, said the arrangement was beneficial to everyone involved.

She said: “A big part of the ethos of Meeting Point House is being at the heart of the community, and The Hummingbird Cafe is a big part of that.

“We really value the opportunity to offer young people the chance to gain the life experience of a friendly, busy workplace so we are pleased to work with a number of training providers.

“We currently have four students coming in for a day a week – Paul, Beth, Alfie and Ethan – who all face different challenges and are doing really well.

“It’s great to see their confidence grow and they really do develop as people during their time with us.

“A big part of hospitality is interacting with people, and the customers get to know our students and love seeing them flourish too.”

Wayne Jenson and Sharon Dean, with Ethan, at the Hummingbird Cafe.

Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point Trust, said The Hummingbird Cafe was becoming increasingly popular with customers and was an important part of Meeting Point House.

He added: “A key aim of the cafe is to offer good quality food at affordable prices, as well as being a place where people and groups can get together.

“We are happy to be the cafe that wants to make a difference here in Telford, and we look forward to welcoming more students in the future.”

One of the students, 19-year-old Ethan, is coming to the end of a three-year Hospitality and Food Pathway course with Derwen College, and is hoping to continue working at The Hummingbird Cafe when his course finishes.

Sharon added: “Ethan is a real star and has been working with us for six months. He has done so well that we are hoping to welcome him as an apprentice in September.”

Abi Baker, work experience and supported internship co-ordinator at Derwen College, said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to work alongside employers like The Hummingbird Cafe, who give young people like Ethan the opportunity to begin their working lives in a safe and supportive environment.

“This kind of vocational experience allows students to learn industry standard practice and build independence; the confidence they gain enables them to grow in all aspects of life.”