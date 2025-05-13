Bin lorry fire closes A41 near Whitchurch and Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Traffic in both directions was stopped on Tuesday as firefighters were attending to a fire involving "a large refuse vehicle" on the A41.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident, which happened between Whitchurch and Tern Hill at Sandford, at around 10.52am.

Two crews, from Prees and Whitchurch stations, were sent to the scene. Upon arrival, the gained access to the refuse compartment and extinguished the fire.

At around 11.25am, a spokesperson for Market Drayton Fire Station said: "The A41 is currently closed in both directions between Whitchurch and Tern Hill at Sandford due to a large vehicle fire.

"Please avoid the area if at all possible. Diversions will be established as soon as possible."

Later, Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the firefighters would be assisting the bin lorry in travelling to a different location, in order to remove the contents of the refuse compartment and fully extinguish the fire.

Traffic data suggested that the road had reopened by 12.30pm.

West Mercia Police, who were also at the scene, have been approached for more details.