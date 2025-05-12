One week to go : Royal Welsh Spring Festival unveils exciting new programme

With just one week to go until the 2025 Royal Welsh Spring Festival, organisers have revealed an exciting programme of events, competitions and entertainment for visitors of all ages.

This year's Festival marks the first event in the calendar for the 2025 Feature County, Caernarfon, represented by President Mr John Owen and Ambassador, Rhys Griffith.

Visitors will notice the Festival's vibrant new branding, which incorporates the traditional 'Brethyn Cymreig' pattern, emphasising the Society's deep commitment to Welsh heritage whilst appealing to families with bright, welcoming colours.

The refreshed name reflects the Festival's broad appeal to audiences from all walks of life.

The main display ring will host a packed timetable of competitions and demonstrations, including thrilling Dog Scurry demonstrations by Scurry Dogs, exotic Camel Racing with Joseph's Amazing Camels, the majestic Gentle Giants & Friends Shire Horse display team, and the always-popular Meirion Owen and his Sheepdogs.

Traditional showjumping, scurry driving and show and working hunter competitive classes round out the programme.



The Country Life area offers a wealth of experiences, with the Woodville Re-enactment Group transporting visitors back to the Middle Ages.

Children can enjoy close encounters with animals at Will's Petting Farm and Emma's Donkeys, whilst the Panic Family's Circus Big Top offers opportunities to develop circus skills.

Water sports enthusiasts can participate in activities on the lake, whilst the Builth Bulls Biking Activities team will demonstrate impressive cycling feats.

Wood Choppers and MWMAC will be giving forestry-based demonstrations. Younger visitors will delight in rides on the Mini Off Rovers in the dedicated display area.



Dog lovers are particularly well catered for this year. The RWAS Ltd Canine Section has organised a prestigious Crufts qualifier accredited dog show, whilst less competitive pets can participate in Caernarfon's Fun Dog Show.

Numerous dog-oriented trade stands will offer treats and accessories, and Scurry Dogs in the Country Life area provide an opportunity for dogs to try new skills.

The livestock competitions continue to grow, with over 100 cattle, nearly 700 sheep, more than 110 pigs, over 250 goats and almost 800 horses, ponies and donkeys entered. New classes this year include Red Poll and Dexter cattle and Castle Moorit Sheep.

Representatives from livestock breed societies will be available to share information about their cattle and sheep, including the Ancient Cattle of Wales, which have recently been awarded Rare Breed status by the Rare Breed Survival Trust.

The improved Wool Zone offers a variety of demonstrations from the Gwent Spinners & Weavers and Goat to Garment, while visitors can also watch the craftsmanship of Stick Making by Bond Sticks & Stiches and wooden stool creation by Taylor Made.

Additional demonstrations include Gun Dog displays by the BASC, Bushcraft and First Aid by Learn Outdoors, traditional Rope Making and much more across the showground.

The Smallholders Centre offers attractions for all ages, including a Pets' Corner and storytelling for children, with Foster Wales providing indoor activities for younger visitors.

Those interested in smallholding can receive tips and advice from the 'Getting Started' stand and the Glamorgan Smallholders or discover new skills from Smallholding Courses Wales. Cheese making demonstrations and beekeeping information from the Welsh Beekeeper Association and Brecon and Radnor Bee Keepers are just some of the other stalls to visit in the Smallholders Centre.

Gardening enthusiasts will find plenty to enjoy at the Farming Connect Growers Market and a variety of specialist stalls.

Visitors can refuel at the Gwledd|Feast area whilst enjoying musical entertainment and sampling some of Wales's finest street food. The Food Hall offers opportunities to taste and purchase produce from Wales's top food and drink producers.

Alternatively, guests are welcome to bring picnics and enjoy the calm, picturesque surroundings, with plenty of seating areas available throughout the Countryside Living areas and around the display and competition rings.

In an educational initiative, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has partnered with Twinkl to produce downloadable learning resources for children, focusing on the Native and Rare Breed livestock at the Festival.

Families can collect stamp cards at the entrance and explore the livestock areas to learn more about these special breeds from their owners.

Finally, a nostalgic Vintage Machinery and Vintage Tools display will transport visitors back to a bygone era, celebrating Wales's rich agricultural heritage.

Organisers invite everyone to come along and enjoy the relaxed, safe, uncrowded open spaces of the Spring Festival, nestled within the glorious Mid-Wales countryside.

