Met Office warns that Shropshire could see half a month's worth of rain today as it issues a Yellow Weather Warning

More than half a month's rain could hit some areas across Shropshire, with a yellow warning for thunderstorms and possible flooding being put in place.

Weather watchdog, the Met Office, has warned that more than half a month's worth of rain could his some areas of the region, including Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Telford with 40-50mm of showers being expected to ball over one to two hours.

The warning comes into force at 12pm on Monday, and last until 10pm the same day, with the warning covering most of Wales, the West Midlands and the south.

The Met Office has said that the negative weather could lead to 'difficult driving conditions' and may also result in some road closures across the area.

Rain hits the West Midlands

Met Office meteorologist, Becky Mitchell, said: "It’s another hot and humid day across the southern areas and that’s going to trigger thundery showers.

"On Monday, between 20mm and 30mm of rain could fall in an hour, and between 40mm and 50mm in the space of one to two hours.

"There’s the possibility of flooding and disruption, that’s just going to depend on those heavy showers lingering."

The weather group has also warned of possible power cuts for the region, urging residents across the affected areas to check if their locations are at ris of sudden flood.

The group said: "Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

Today:

Largely dry with sunny spells throughout the day. However, the clouds will bubble up with some scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms breaking out during the afternoon. Risk of hail. Feeling rather warm in the sunshine between the showers. Light winds. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Tonight:

Any showers or thunderstorms gradually easing to leave a largely dry night, with some clear spells. Some isolated mist and fog patches forming in places by dawn. Generally mild. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tuesday:

Early isolated mist and fog patches soon clearing to leave a fine and dry day, with plenty of sunshine. Feeling rather warm, with light winds. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Staying fine and settled through the remainder of the week. Dry with plenty of sunshine by day, with clear skies overnight. Temperatures staying above average, but with some cooler nights.