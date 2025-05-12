Man who suffered fatal injuries at Newport bungalow had broken wife's jaw during their 'toxic' and 'hostile' relationship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amy Pugh, 34 and of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, is on trial at Stafford Crown Court, accused of murdering her husband, Kyle Pugh, in Newport in 2022.

The jury had previously heard how Mr Pugh, who was 30, died at hospital on March 23, 2022, after suffering neck compression injuries the evening before at his wife’s then home in Aston Drive, Newport.

The pair had recently separated at the time of Mr Pugh's death.

But Mr Julian Evans KC had told the jury that it was the prosecution's case that the estranged couple got involved in a fight in Amy Pugh's kitchen, whereby Mr Pugh suffered fatal injuries to his neck.

Amy Pugh then called 999, and said she had discovered her husband outside the back door, alleging he had hanged himself.

She had also told police that Mr Pugh had previously attempted suicide and struggled with his mental health.

Kyle Pugh

But on Monday (May 12), the court was read a statement from Keith Pugh, Mr Pugh's father, who told police that he was unaware of any mental health struggles involving his son.