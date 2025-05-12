'I'm scared to leave the house in case he comes and kills me' abused wife tells court as former husband is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Harjinder Dhillon's wife has since left him, but Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday (May 9) that for a number of years she suffered abuse and isolation at the hands of her former husband, who assaulted her, spat at her, and even forbade her from wearing western clothes.

Dhillon, 50 and of Marlborough Road, Telford, had admitted one charge of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-wife and one charge of possession of an offensive weapon when he appeared before Judge Laura Hobson.

Ms Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said the campaign of controlling behaviour began when Dhillon left prison following a conviction in 2015 for dealing class A drugs.

She told the court that Dhillon had assaulted his wife on a number of occasions during his campaign of control, including in front of their children, as well as preventing her from socialising.

She said: “She was not allowed to socialise, even at temple. She wasn't allowed on social media and was made to wear only Indian clothes as he had told her she was 'becoming a white woman'.”

He also spat at her and threw chewed food at her.