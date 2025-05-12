Fire after house 'struck by lightning' in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fine and sunny weather that had been enjoyed across Shropshire in recent days was interrupted on Monday afternoon by a short spell of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

But for one household in Bridgnorth, the passing storm brought with it much more than a damp inconvenience.

At around 4pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a house fire on Three Ashes Road.

Two crews rushed to the scene from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock fire stations.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a fire within the roof space that had been "struck by lighting".

The team, wearing breathing apparatus, put out the fire with two jets and isolated the gas and electrics.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 4.47pm.