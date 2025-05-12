Heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit the West Midlands as weather takes a turn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fine and sunny weather had been enjoyed across the region all weekend, but it was interrupted on Monday afternoon (May 12) by a spell of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Starting in Shropshire and working its way across the Black Country and Staffordshire, there were scattered showers with as much as 20 to 30mm of rain dropping in under an hour, while thunderstorms could be heard overhead in Telford, Stourbridge and Wolverhampton around mid-afternoon.

The Met Office had issued a yellow warning to people living in parts of Wales and central England, warning people of scattered showers and thunderstorms which, while short, could also be intense.

The warning read: "Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Monday afternoon.

"Whilst these will be fairly fast-moving, rain may be intense for short periods of time and produce 20-30mm in less than an hour, with 40-50mm within 1-2 hours in one or two places where thunderstorms grow larger.

"Lightning, hail and gusty winds will be additional hazards. Showers and thunderstorms will ease through the evening."

The Met Office also said that while the heavy showers and thunderstorms would linger through Monday and into Tuesday, more settled and warm conditions would return by Wednesday.

A spokesman for Met Office said: "A temporary interruption to the fine spell of weather continues on Monday and Tuesday for some, before more settled and warm conditions return for the majority of the UK by Wednesday.

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely at times over parts of England and Wales today.

"A yellow National Severe Weather Warning for thunderstorms is in place for parts of Wales, central and southwest England until 10pm this evening.

"Conditions will be dry with sunny spells elsewhere, feeling warm for many and muggy in the south.

"Tonight, any showers or thunderstorms will ease and it will leave a largely dry night, with some clear spells.

"Some isolated mist and fog patches will form in places by dawn and some thicker cloud around northeast coasts."