More details about new 1,500-home Telford neighbourhood revealed as consultation opens

Telford's updated local plan is set to create three huge new 'sustainable' communities in Telford, each comprising of more than 2,000 homes.

The schemes are set to deliver a total of 7,900 homes in the future to help meet housing targets.

While the local plan period runs from 2020 to 2040, it's not anticipated that all of the homes would be built within that time.

Two of the proposals are for a 182-hectare site to the northeast of Muxton, and land north of the A442 at Wheat Leasowes.

The third is for a large residential development and two hectares of employment land on land to the north of Bratton and Shawbirch.

A large new neighbourhood is proposed for the land north of Bratton and Shawbirch in Telford

Now, more plans for the site - dubbed Bratton Green - have been revealed, as developers Bloor Homes begin a pre-application consultation.

According to the documents, the proposed new neighbourhood would provide "up to 1,500 high-quality, energy efficient family and affordable homes".

If given the go-ahead, the homes would be built to a "Future Homes Standard" meaning it would be a gas-free development.

The homes would feature air source heat pumps, solar panels, uprated insulation and electric vehicle charging infrastructure to deliver what the developer calls "a neighbourhood of net zero carbon ready homes".

The preliminary proposals also include plans for specialist older people's housing and a new 'three-form-entry primary school' - meaning three separate classes for each year group.

Bloor Homes said the plans have "a focus on providing extensive green public open spaces and significant biodiversity enhancements" to help create a "vibrant, healthy neighbourhood".

The new neighbourhood would feature up to 1,500 homes, a new school and local centre. Photo: Bloor Homes

The documents continue: "Existing mature trees and hedgerows will be retained and enhanced with new landscape planting, delivering a significant increase in tree cover across the site. A blue infrastructure scheme for the site will deliver high quality wetland habitats.

"Extensive landscape planting will significantly increase tree cover across the site, contributing to the vision for Telford and Wrekin to become a Forest Community by 2040."

Plans also include a new network of landscaped walking and cycling routes.

As part of the first stage of consultation, the developers have launched a masterplan website and are hosting a drop in event later this month.

A spokesperson for Bloor Homes said: "In addition to reflecting the vision for development set out in the Telford & Wrekin Local Plan, we want to ensure that the emerging proposals for Bratton Green align as much as possible with the priorities and aspirations of the local communities in Shawbirch, Bratton, Wrockwardine, Wellington and the surrounding area."

A consultation event will be held at Admaston House Community Centre on Wellington Road on Thursday, May 22, from 2pm to 6.45pm.