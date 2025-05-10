Thunder warning for the West Midlands and Shropshire from the Met Office - here's when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Above-average temperatures are forecast for the UK this weekend before thunderstorms hit parts of the country on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

Much of the UK will enjoy blue skies on Saturday before showers drift in from the south on Saturday night, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said.

Heavy and potentially thundery showers could arrive on Sunday, mainly affecting the West Country, South Wales and parts of the West Midlands.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to reach highs of 25-26C, which is about 8C above average for the time of year, Mr Vautrey said.

There could be “heavy, short sharp” bursts of rain and hail and lightning, he said, adding: “As is the case with thunderstorms, they’re often quite hit and miss.

“Obviously it has been a pretty dry spring so for many areas rain is needed, but because of the heavy nature of these showers, splashing onto hard surfaces, there is the potential for minor localised issues and flooding.”

Between 20mm and 30mm of rain could fall within a couple of hours, or as much as 40mm in three hours, the forecaster said.

Met Office forecast for the West Midlands and Shrewsbury

Today:

Another fine day to come after a chilly start. Some fair weather cloud bubbling up during the afternoon to leave sunny spells. Feeling warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Tonight:

Remaining dry this evening with cloud melting away to leave plenty of late sunshine followed by lengthy clear skies. Not as chilly overnight and breezy at times. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Sunday:

Another settled day though the odd heavy, possibly thundery, shower developing later. Very warm with temperatures above average for the time of year, followed by a mild night. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

A chance of heavy, possibly thundery, showers on Monday, then drier Tuesday with the odd shower. Dry on Wednesday with sunshine. Very warm by day and mild overnight.