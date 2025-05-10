Severn Valley Railway launches short film to celebrate its 60th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The film features a range of volunteers from across the railway, including one of Severn Valley Railway's original founding fathers Columb Howell and one of today’s youngest volunteers, guard and ticket inspector Alex Cleall.

"The film showcases the depth of talent and skill across the Railway," head of communications Lesley Carr said.

One of the SVR’s original founding fathers Columb Howell, pictured, is involved in the film. Photo: SVR

"Our volunteers talk about their passion for the SVR, and what makes it so special to them. We wanted to show people the amazing effort that goes into running a heritage railway, and hope they’ll want to come and visit us.

"It’s probably true to say that the original preservationists had no idea the SVR would ever become one of the country’s leading and award-winning heritage attractions. It’s because of their vision and determination that the SVR is the vibrant organisation it is today. We’re proud to showcase some of the volunteers who make it all happen in 2025, and who’ve lost none of that pioneering spirit.

"The film was very kindly made for us at no cost by Tinker Taylor, a Birmingham-based production company. They’ve done us proud!"

A special weekend to celebrate the SVR’s 60th anniversary takes place on July 26 and 27, with a Swinging Sixties event.

Steam and diesel trains will operate between Kidderminster and Hampton Load, representing the changeover years on Britain’s railways. There’ll be live music, fairground attractions, a real-ale festival and classic cars on display.

Earlier in the month, the SVR has its special Railway 200: Trains through the Ages event on July 5 and 6.

This features some very special guests including the iconic 60163 ‘Tornado’, and HydroFLEX, the UK’s first hydrogen-ready passenger train. From June 27 to July 6, ‘Inspiration’ the Railway 200 exhibition train will be at the SVR. Tickets are free but must be pre-booked via the official website.