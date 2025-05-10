In pictures: Sunshine and Shrewsbury Regatta brings out the crowds as weekend of rowing returns to the Severn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sun was shining on Saturday morning for the glorious return of the Shrewsbury Regatta at Pengwern Boat Club, and our photographer was there to catch the start of the action.

The annual regatta runs all this weekend (May 10 and 11) from the picturesque boathouse on the banks of the River Severn.

Shrewsbury Regatta 2025 at Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury

Teams from up and down the country descend upon Shrewsbury for the prestigious event, which has been going strong since 1871 and is one of the oldest in the rowing calendar.

Racing across all classes is to take place over the two days, with a 900m race on Saturday and a 550m race on Sunday.

Helen Watkinson, chair of Pengwern Boat Club, said: “Pengwern Boat Club prides itself on being an inclusive, friendly and welcoming rowing club.

“We have numerous squads nurturing rowers from age 12 to 80+ and aim to develop all aspirations from recreational to club racing to championship rowing.

“We are extremely grateful to all our sponsors as through the sponsorship received at the regatta it enables us to continue to thrive and remain a pillar of the community.”

