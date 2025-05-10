Danger dog that mauled 'Fluffy' the Pomeranian to death at Shrewsbury Quarry allowed to live as owner told to pay £6,200

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jonathan Hole, aged 56, was in court after Julian, his Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, leapt at Fluffy and sunk his teeth into her in the Quarry, Shrewsbury.

Telford Magistrates Court was told on Friday (May 9) how the Pomeranian’s owner and his partner were out for a walk in the town centre park on May 25 last year.

Fluffy was being carried in her owner’s arms when Julian, who was being walked on a loose lead, jumped up and attacked her.

Hole grabbed Julian around the neck and tried to drag him off Fluffy. Fluffy’s owner tried to prise Julian’s jaws open and ended up with a puncture wound to his hand.

Between them, Hole and Fluffy’s owner managed to separate the dogs, but Julian went for Fluffy again and clamped his jaws down on her back legs.

Fluffy suffered “extensive” injuries and several treatments were attempted by vets but, sadly, she had to be put to sleep.