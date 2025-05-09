'Pupils know their school is a special place' - Primary school in Newport graded as 'outstanding' across the board
A primary school in Newport has been graded as 'outstanding' across the board by Ofsted.
By Luke Powell
Inspectors visited Moorfield Primary School on Wellington Road on March 4 and 5 for the first graded inspection since 2014.
The education watchdog was with impressed with the school's offerings and have found it to have maintained its 'Outstanding' standards.
Impressively, the school's quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision have all been graded as 'Outstanding'.
Relationships are described as a strength at the school. Ofsted said staff and pupils treat each other with "kindness and respect".