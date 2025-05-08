I rang Coalbrookdale's church bells to mark the end of the war - 80 years later, I'm ringing them again
A Shropshire bellringer will be ringing in the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday, 80 years after he rang the same church bells to celebrate the end of the Second World War.
By Megan Jones
On May 8, 1945, the Allies formally accepted Germany's unconditional surrender of all military operations.
Upon their defeat, celebrations erupted throughout the Western world to rejoice after almost six years of fighting.
In Britain, millions took to the streets to celebrate and church bells could be heard ringing up and down the county.
John MacLean of Coalbrookdale, then aged 10, was in the belfry at Holy Trinity Church to ring in the news.