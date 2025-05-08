I rang Coalbrookdale's church bells to mark the end of the war - 80 years later, I'm ringing them again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On May 8, 1945, the Allies formally accepted Germany's unconditional surrender of all military operations.

Upon their defeat, celebrations erupted throughout the Western world to rejoice after almost six years of fighting.

In Britain, millions took to the streets to celebrate and church bells could be heard ringing up and down the county.

John Maclean, 90, now Tower Captain, rang this exact bell 80 years ago - and will ring it again for VE Day

John MacLean of Coalbrookdale, then aged 10, was in the belfry at Holy Trinity Church to ring in the news.