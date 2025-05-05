VE Day 2025: Newport travels back to the 1940s to kickstart VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations - here's what else is to come

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Thursday, May 8, Europe will celebrate eight decades since the formal acceptance by the Allies of Germany's unconditional surrender.

80 years ago, huge crowds took to the streets across the country to rejoice after almost six years of fighting.

To celebrate the anniversary this week, several events have been planned across Shropshire.

Kickstarting the week, a 1940s event was held in Newport on Monday to celebrate, reflect and remember the sacrifices made by those who lived through the war.

Attendees were encouraged to come dressed in clothing from the era for a day packed with classic war-time songs, cake, tea and beloved 1940s games and music.

Organiser, Ann Whitfield and Melissa Jewsbury at the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations in Newport

Bonnie Haycock at the VE Day celebrations in Newport on Monday

Pitchcroft and Church Aston WI Ann Martin at the VE Day celebrations in Newport on Monday

VE Day celebrations in Newport on Monday

Cake maker, Lyn Lower with husband, Phil, at Newport's VE Day celebration

Ann Whitfield from the Royal British Legion said it was a “lovely way” to kick off the celebrations of the anniversary taking place across the county all week

She said: “We had a nice steady flow of people all day. It has been great. There's been a lot of interest shown, lots of cups of tea drunk and a lot of cake eaten.

We had lots families, people on their own, husbands and wives, and the young kids were really interested. The WI had a stall on explaiing rationing and they were all agog about how little people had to eat, so it was very informative too.

She said along with the music from the era, there were people there with their own family stories of experiences during the ear.

“It was a lovely community event and really worthwhile. We've a lot more happening in Newport with a proclamation outside the church on Thursday and the lighting of beacons, then more events at the weekend.”

Here's what else is happening around Shropshire as Europe celebrates 80 years since the end of the Second World War:

Thursday, May 8

Shrewsbury from 8am

Shrewsbury's Town Crier will announce the Proclamation for VE Day 80 in the town centre at 8am, with the flag raising at 9am. Evening proceedings start in the Quarry at the War Memorial which will end with the lighting of a beacon in the Quarry and the reading of the National Tribute at 9.30pm

Market Drayton from 9am

Town crier will read the VE Day Proclamation at 9am outside the town hall,with a short service and wreath laying by the war memorial at 11am. Bell ringing at 6.30pm from St Marys Church, followed by the lighting of the beacon at 9.30pm and a performance by Little Voices Choir.

St Georges, Telford 10am

Unveiling of a bench to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Light refreshments from the St Georges & Oakengates WI and performances from St Georges C of E Primary School. Marrions Hill Green, St Georges, TF2 9HR

Ludlow Peace Memorial, Market Square, 11am

A special outdoor service led by Revd. Andrew Body

Southwater Square, Telford 11am - 1pm

Commemoration bench reveal at 11.30am followed by tea, coffee and cake, featuring the Virtual School Band. Meeting Point House, Southwater Square, Telford, TF3 4HS

Bridgnorth Castle Grounds, 7.30pm to 10pm

The evening will see music from the era performed with attendees encouraged to bring a picnic or take advantage of the refreshments on offer

Wrockwardine Village Hall 5pm - 9.30pm

Afternoon tea and Wrock cakes with traditional china tea service from 5pm. Bunting and flags, live wartime songs and sing-a-long at 5.15pm, Skittle alley from 6.30pm, audio visual of newscasts from the time, free barbecue for first 50 people (bring your own drinks), bell ringing at 6.30pm from the newly accessible church bell tower and finish with the lighting of the beacon at 9.30pm

St Nicholas Church, Newport 9.15pm

Church ceremony at 9.15pm with the lighting of the beacon at 9.30pm.

Friday, May 9

Wellington Orbit Cinema 6pm

Special event featuring the screening of the powerful Polish film Last Witness by Piotr Szkopiak, followed by a Q&A session with the film's director. Polish cold buffet on offer, along with a special exhibition on the history of Poland. Part of the Polish Heritage Days - a series of cultural events dedicated to celebrating and sharing Polish traditions and history. Tickets cost £5.

Saturday, May 10

Broseley High Street 9am - 4pm

Live entertainment, historical reenactors, traditional games and free food when ration tickets are collected in advance from Broseley Library.

Newport Street Party 10am - 2pm

Street entertainment, live music, crafts in the library and The Hub and community stalls in the Buttercross. High Street, Newport, TF10 7AN

Culturekind Chinese Community VE Day 80 1pm - 3.30pm

VE Day exhibition where guests can enjoy a rich and varied programme including traditional and contemporary Chinese dance, performances by multicultural choirs, a tea dance set to wartime music, and a chance to enjoy authentic Chinese afternoon tea. The celebration will also feature a showcase of the community’s “Dig for Victory” garden project. CultureKind Chinese Community, Unit E4, Stafford Park 15, Telford, TF3 3BB

Cae Glas Park, Oswestry 12pm - 4pm

Parade from 12pm, followed by a short service of remembrance at the Memorial Gates. After the service, free 1940s displays and activities include lawn games, vintage vehicles, live music and dancing

High Ercall Village Hall 2pm - 5pm

Live music from Moonlight Serenade, 1940s theme family quiz, face painting for children, tea and cakes, prize for best 1940s dressed person, licenced bar, no entry charge. High Ercall Village Hall, TF6 6BB

The Square, Ironbridge 9am - 3pm

A day of Commemorating the Service Men and Women of Ironbridge who served during the Second World War. The Square, Ironbridge, TF8 7AQ

Park Avenue, Madeley 10am - 2pm

Family fun day with events for all, free face painting, music, fairground rides, farm on wheels, stilt walkers, crafts and popcorn. Visit and shop at a variety of food stalls and market stalls. Park Avenue, Madeley, TF7 5BB

Market Square, Wellington 10am - 3pm

A day of music and dance, including Kerry Young 40s singer, Tori Arts Lindy Hop dancers, the Apley Piper, Wellington (Telford) Brass Band, Whittingham Dance, complimentary chips, flags and cupcakes, vintage vehicles, RBL and 1130 Wrekin Squadron Air Training Corps

Sunday, May 11

Royal Navy Club, Newport 2pm - 5pm

Afternoon tea party

St Marys Church, Market Drayton 9am

VE Day Church Service

Saturday, May 17

Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Hub, Wellington 11am - 4pm

Day of activities, food, music, crafts and a special exhibition and entertainment. Interfaith Community Hub, 19 New Street, Wellington, TF1 1LU

Saturday, May 31

Shrewsbury Abbey 7pm - 10.30pm

Anniversary concert featuring Bill Basey Band and DJ Bertie Blighty, licensed bar and coffee station for concert-goers.