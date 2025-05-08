Firefighters battle car blaze in Albrighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Abingdon Road, Albrighton, at 5.11pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 7).

Firefighters were dispatched from Albrighton’s station.

Upon arrival, crews found one car engulfed in flames.

Firefighters tackled a car fire in Albrighton yesterday. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA)

The fire was thought to have been caused by an engine fault.

Crews used a hosereel jet while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The incident was under control by 5.29pm.