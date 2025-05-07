Paedophile told undercover cop he believed was a schoolgirl 'you think a horny old man is more interesting than maths'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Simon Carey, 38, of Abdon Court, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to four charges.

In total Carey admitted one count of attempting to incite a child under 13 into sexual activity, on charge of attempting sexual communication with a child, and two counts of making indecent images of children - in categories A and C.

The offences related to activity between September and October of 2022.

The court heard that an undercover operative had set up a decoy profile on a social media app, purporting to be a 12-year-old girl.

Dylan Wagg, prosecuting, told the court that Carey had been in conversation with the profile, and that the "conservation soon turned overtly sexual".

The court was told the conversation was moved onto the 'Kik' social media app.