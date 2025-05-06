Spring festival returns to South Shropshire castle at the weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hot on the heels of last weekend's May Fair in the town centre, Ludlow Spring Festival returns on May 10 at Ludlow Castle for the 16th time.

Visitors at the three day event can expect a bumper weekend combining SIBA’s Regional Beer Competition and the Marches Transport Festival – and so much more.

The ever-popular Festival Pub will house over 80 of the finest ales around – including the hotly anticipated SIBA award-winning beers – as well as ciders, cocktail, mocktails and more!

Acting Chair of Ludlow Marches Food and Drink, Colin Lloyd said: “We are looking forward to opening the doors of our 16th Ludlow Spring Festival. New for 2025, we are delighted to be working alongside SIBA to bring the Indie Beer Campaign to this year’s Spring Festival. Celebrating independent brewers is something we feel passionate about and we look forward to our visitors trying the beers we have available.

“We’re also thrilled to have been invited to host two categories in the CAMRA West Central & West Midlands Area finalist rounds of the Champion Beer of Britain Competition. The winning brews will advance to the National Finals later this year, highlighting the very best in British brewing.

“The event organisers are busy working behind the scenes on our 2025 event and as more of our programme is announced, we hope you will decide to join us for the 2025 Ludlow Spring Festival in May.”