Watch the moment AFC Telford secure their return to the National Northern League

This is the moment Kevin Wilkin's men sealed their promotion with a 4-2 win in the Southern League Premier Central playoff final.

The Bucks trailed 1-0 and 2-1 as they feared a second consecutive Southern Premier Central play-off final defeat but Kevin Wilkin's troops showed great spirit to roar back late on and seal promotion to National League North.

Kettering Town V AFC Telford United Play Off Final

Wonderful scenes marked full-time in front of a record attendance at Latimer Park. Right-back Jahdahn Fridye-Harper bagged the crucial third goal 10 minutes from time with his first goal for the club.

And their place was secured when substitute Rhys Hilton rounded the keeper for four in stoppage time in front of a delirious away end, who invaded the pitch to celebrate at full-time.

