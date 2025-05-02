Telford man kicked 10-year-old stepson repeatedly in 'lapse of judgment' leaving him curled up in a ball

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The defendant, a Telford man in his 30s who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked his stepson at home after another child had fallen and hurt their head. The assault on the stepson took place in front of the other child, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

On the day of the offence, between December 2023 and September 2024, the children were playing at home when one fell and suffered an injury, prosecutor Danny Smith told the court on Thursday (May 1).

At this point the defendant came over and, after checking on the injured child, approached his stepson with his fists raised.

The boy fell to the ground at which point the defendant kicked him to the side "a number of times", Mr Smith said.