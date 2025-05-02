Five days of road closures planned for lakeside Ellesmere A-road - with 22-mile diversion in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The A495 Mereside in Ellesmere will be closed during the day from Friday, May 16 to Thursday, May 22.

The closures will be in place from 9.30am to 4pm on weekdays only.

Shropshire Council said the majority of the work would be patching and pothole repairs, but there would also be gully adjustments and kerb resets.

The A495 Mereside in Ellesmere will be closed for five days later this month. Photo: Google

While the road is closed, a 22.5-mile diversion will be in place pointing road users towards Overton, Redbrook and Welshampton.

Depending on their vehicle type road users may be able to use an alternative - and shorter - diversion route.

The local authority have said access will be maintained for local residents and businesses within the closure when safe to do so. Access will be also be provided for emergency vehicles, school buses and taxis.

The diversion route and any updates to the works will be available to view online at one.network