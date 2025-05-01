Stunning home near Shrewsbury with the remains of a 200-year-old windmill hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Windmill House in Lyth Hill near Shrewsbury has hit the market for £1,150,000 with Miller Evans estate agents.

The property occupies a wonderful position within the county's area of outstanding natural beauty and boasts beautiful panoramic views of the Shropshire Hills.

The home (bottom right) boasts views of the beautiful Shropshire countryside.

The four-bedroom family home is described as "imposing and immaculately presented".

The property's gardens extend to approximately an acre and are beautifully landscaped.

The 200-year-old windmill at Windmill House near Shrewsbury.

But, a stand-out of the property is the 200-year-old windmill that sits within its grounds and next to the home.

The home features a private driveway with ample parking and superb, far-reaching views from south/south-west facing gardens.

The four-bedroom home is beautiful both on the inside and out, and boasts views over the Shropshire countryside.

The listing adds that there are "plentiful" opportunities to explore the outdoors with the Lyth Hill Country Park and the Shropshire Hills nearby, providing numerous walking, cycling and riding routes.

It describes the house as: "An imposing and immaculately presented, four bedroom, detached family home set in beautiful landscaped gardens extending to approximately 1 acre.

Inside the stunning property for sale at £1.15 million.

"Windmill House is approached over a shared driveway, owned by the property, to its own driveway providing ample parking, with a range of mature hedges and shrubs. This leads to a lower courtyard front reception area; brick steps rise from this to a superb old windmill.

"The property is set on a one-acre plot with large well-maintained lawned areas, floral and shrubbery borders, a range of specimen and fruit trees, together with a vegetable garden with raised beds, metal-framed greenhouse and large shed. A large sun terrace provides ideal seating and dining areas.

Gardens extend to approximately an acre in size. They are beautifully maintained.

"Through gated access to the rear of the property fronting the hill, there is further paved seating enjoying superb open views over the neighbouring fields and South Shropshire Hills, and dwarf brick wall with wrought iron gate leading onto the Shropshire Way."

The stunning home in Lyth Hill near Shrewsbury.

