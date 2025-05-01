Stunning home near Shrewsbury with the remains of a 200-year-old windmill hits the market
A stunning home featuring the remains of a 200-year-old windmill has become one of the latest £1 million properties on the market.
Windmill House in Lyth Hill near Shrewsbury has hit the market for £1,150,000 with Miller Evans estate agents.
The property occupies a wonderful position within the county's area of outstanding natural beauty and boasts beautiful panoramic views of the Shropshire Hills.
The four-bedroom family home is described as "imposing and immaculately presented".
The property's gardens extend to approximately an acre and are beautifully landscaped.
But, a stand-out of the property is the 200-year-old windmill that sits within its grounds and next to the home.
The home features a private driveway with ample parking and superb, far-reaching views from south/south-west facing gardens.
The listing adds that there are "plentiful" opportunities to explore the outdoors with the Lyth Hill Country Park and the Shropshire Hills nearby, providing numerous walking, cycling and riding routes.
It describes the house as: "An imposing and immaculately presented, four bedroom, detached family home set in beautiful landscaped gardens extending to approximately 1 acre.
"Windmill House is approached over a shared driveway, owned by the property, to its own driveway providing ample parking, with a range of mature hedges and shrubs. This leads to a lower courtyard front reception area; brick steps rise from this to a superb old windmill.
"The property is set on a one-acre plot with large well-maintained lawned areas, floral and shrubbery borders, a range of specimen and fruit trees, together with a vegetable garden with raised beds, metal-framed greenhouse and large shed. A large sun terrace provides ideal seating and dining areas.
"Through gated access to the rear of the property fronting the hill, there is further paved seating enjoying superb open views over the neighbouring fields and South Shropshire Hills, and dwarf brick wall with wrought iron gate leading onto the Shropshire Way."
Further information can be found on Rightmove.