Fire breaks out in Newport kitchen

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call about the blaze in Wallshead Way, Newport at around 5.35pm.

A spokesperson said they sent one fire engine and crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

"The incident involved a kitchen fire, crews extinguished using one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation," the spokesperson said.