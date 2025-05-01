Shropshire Star
Fire breaks out in Newport kitchen

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in Newport on Thursday.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call about the blaze in Wallshead Way, Newport at around 5.35pm.

A spokesperson said they sent one fire engine and crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

"The incident involved a kitchen fire, crews extinguished using one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation," the spokesperson said.

