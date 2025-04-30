Watch: Angry farmers drive tractors through centre of Shrewsbury in latest inheritance tax protest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The demonstration led by the Farmers to Action campaign group in Shrewsbury today (April 30) followed one in Telford last month, and came just a day before residents head to the polls to vote in the local elections.

Henry Jones, 18. Photo: Steve Leath

Farmers rode around the county town's streets in their tractors, tooting their horns, and parked up in The Square - delivering messages to the public and handing out flyers.

Banners on tractors read 'no farmers, no food'. Farmers are campaigning for the 'family farm tax' to be abolished.

Farmers in Shrewsbury's Square. Photo: Steve Leath

Farmers have expressed their outrage at the Government's planned changes to inheritance tax and controversial decision to scrap a farming payment scheme.

And farmers from across the region have promised to continue their protests until they see a reversal on the proposed tax change.

Henry Jones, 18, from Westbury near Shrewsbury, has worked on his family's 700-acre arable and beef farm for as long as he can remember.