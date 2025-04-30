Police recover damaged stolen Volkswagen car near Oswestry - interior covered in dry cement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Yesterday (April 29), officers received reports about a vehicle that had been abandoned between the Old Oswestry Hillfort and Hengoed.

Upon arrival, police found a red Volkswagen car with missing registration plates. The vehicle also had damage to the offside and its interior was covered in dry cement.

After investigations, the vehicle was confirmed as stolen and the rightful owner has been informed.

Police have recovered a stolen vehicle near Oswestry. Picture: West Mercia Police.

A post by PCSO in Oswestry, Peter Roberts said: "We found a car missing license plates, with offside damage, and its interior covered in dry cement. After investigating the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), it was confirmed to be stolen.

"The vehicle has been recovered, and the rightful owner is being informed. Great teamwork and investigative efforts."