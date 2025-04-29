Shropshire sex pest, 71, cried after molesting child and groped 'vulnerable' disabled woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Hickman, aged 71, has avoided prison after being found guilty of three counts of indecent assault at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Hickman’s sex crimes against the girl date back to the late 1980s and 1990s in Market Drayton, while the offence against the disabled woman was also committed some time ago in Shropshire.

The court was told he touched the child’s breasts and stroked the back of her legs.

Hickman undid buttons on her shirt, put his hands inside her clothing and touched her.

“She felt trapped,” Recorder Martin Butterworth told Hickman.

The victim started to cry and Hickman asked her: “What’s the matter?”