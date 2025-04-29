Dyfed Powys Police received a number of reports of thefts from gardens, sheds and outbuildings in the Rhaydaer area over the bank holiday weekend

Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Team and Response Team acted quickly and were able to identify a suspect.

One man, aged 23, from the Leominster, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage. He has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Our officers are urging homeowners to review their home security to keep their property and belongings safe. Find out what crime prevention measures you can take here: https://orlo.uk/IWMO8

If you’ve been a victim of crime, please report it to the police online at https://orlo.uk/bX4xG

By email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101

In an emergency, always dial 999.