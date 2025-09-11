Radnor YFC's county chairmen over the years. Image by Ruth Rees

It has been an incredibly busy summer for members and supporters of Radnor YFC as it celebrated its 80th Anniversary.

In the YFC Rally 2025 - Aberedw took the title.

Radnor YFC began rally season with the pre- rally competitions sponsored by Hay and Brecon Farmers, Sunderlands, Pilgrims UK, Agri Intelligence and Samaritans and then the much anticipated 77th Annual Rally, which was held at Hafod, Llaithddu kindly hosted by the Price Family in June and was jointly sponsored by Trevoil Farm Feeds and Gamic Trailers.

Pre-Rally competitions ran throughout May and included three types of stock judging, Holstein Friesian Cattle, Butchers Pigs and Blue Faced Leicester Sheep.

Llanbadarn Fynydd YFC won the West Bromwich Building Society Trophy, for the Club gaining the highest number of points in all Pre-Rally Stock Judging competitions and Aberedw YFC came a close second and Howey YFC was third .

The Pre-Rally competition dancing competition was won by Aberedw YFC, and the tug of war saw Aberedw sweeping the board winning the mens, ladies and junior section.

Over 400 members from across the county battled it out for their individual clubs on Rally Day with competitions ranging from shearing and wool handling to flower arranging, cookery, singing and lots of stage competitions.

As Rally Day dawned, the weather was wet but with lots of sheds available everything was moved undercover and as the day progressed the weather brightened up.

Radnor had full entries in most of the competitions and record numbers of junior shearers and wool handlers making for a fantastic spectacle in the shearing shed.

Members, supporters, and followers of Radnor YFC enjoyed catching up with friends and looking around at the exceptionally high standard of competition from Radnor YFC members.

Gethin Lewis, Rhayader YFC won the Senior Shearing and the Ian Jones Perpetual Cup given for the tidiest shearer and Sam Bridgewater Aberedw YFC the Intermediate Shearing. Radnor Valley maintained its high standard in the Shearing and Wool handling competitions with Rhys Davies winning the Junior Shearing and Lauren Morris and Ella Sankey taking the Senior and Junior Wool handling titles.

Ava Davies, Rhayader YFC won the Caleb Roberts Shield for the Yearbook cover.

Rhian Hughes, Cantal YFC won the Andrew and Janet Abberley Cup for best soloist and the Llanbadarn YFC girls took top spot once again, in the Group Singing.

Edw Valley YFC took the Mrs B I Roderick and Mrs Lawrence Novelty Shield for coming first the Main Ring Display and Ollie one of Edw Valley’s youngest members, won the HM Bennett Ltd Shield for the Fat Lamb Judging with 100 marks.

Dolau YFC gained the most points combined in the cookery and craft section and Abigail Hughes Radnor Valley YFC won the C W Hulin Cup for the Scrapbook competition.

Dolau and Knighton YFC’s jointly won the TO Nicholls trophy for the Stock Judging on Rally Day and Rhayader won the Efficiency Cup for the best kept minute and attendance book.

Cantal YFC had success taking home the P.R.H Tantrum cup and Laura Bevan taking the Sarah Froggatt Trophy jointly with Ebony Price, Presteigne.

Knighton once again took the Glenda Lawrence Cup for the promotional sign and Penybont YFC won the Rachel Bufton memorial trophy for the highest number of points in the flower arranging competitions.

The top three clubs overall were, in third place were, the host club Llanbadarn Fynydd YFC, with 2952.5 marks, second place were Radnor Valley YFC with 2970 marks and the winners of the 77th Annual Rally were Aberedw YFC with a score of 3001 marks. With Howey YFC taking the trophy for the highest placed smallest club not in the top three.

There was no rest for Radnor YFC as two weeks after the annual Rally they were onto the next big event.

The federation held two events in one weekend at Wernheulog Farm, kindly hosted by the Davies Family, to celebrate 80 years of Radnor YFC.

Up first was Siani’s Shindig, where the members partied the night away at the County Chair, Sian Davies’ Ball

After a quick turnaround from Radnor YFC’s 80th Committee, nearly 400 past, present members and friends enjoyed an 80th Luncheon to mark Radnor YFC’s 80th Year.

50 past County Chairs attended and enjoyed a fantastic afternoon of food, speeches, singing provided by Rhian Hughes, Eleri Davies and the 80th Choir and lots of photos and memorabilia supplied by the clubs.

Following the lunch an auction was held to support the current County Chair, Sian Davies chosen charities where the amazing sum of over £17,000 was raised for The Brain Tumour Charity and cancer services at Wye Valley NHS Trust.

Further events and celebrations to commemorate Radnor YFC’s 80th Year will continue throughout the autumn and winter.

Next up in the County Calendar was The Royal Welsh Show.

Winners from the Radnor YFC Rally also went forward to represent Radnor at the Wales YFC finals at the show, where they came a commendable fifth place overall.

Some top results included first place in the Scrapbook for Abigail Hughes of Radnor Valley and first place for Lauren Morris also from Radnor Valley YFC in the Wool handling. Harrison of Llanbadarn Fynydd YFC also came first in the Under 21 Blue Faced Leicester sheep stock judging at just 16 years old!

A special mention must also go to our Tug of War teams all coached by Tracie Zembruski. The Ladies team came 5th and the Men’s team came 4th.

The Aberedw YFC Junior Team came third resulting in Radnor coming second overall in the Tug of War competition. The Juniors therefore qualified for the National YFC Tug of War championships which were held on August 2 at Tenbury Show. They came 4th overall- a fantastic achievement!

The county recently held its 80th annual general meeting where new officers were elected to take on role within the County.

Elizabeth Swancott of Teme Valley YFC took the County Chairs chain of office from the outgoing County Chair, Sian Davies.

Mark Nixon of Edw Valley YFC was elected as the new County Vice Chair. Robert Lewis stepped down as President and Sharon Hammond was elected in as President with Trevor Owens being elected as Deputy County President.

Awards of the evening included Edw Valley YFC winning the Trevaughan trophy for Attendance to County meetings and the NFU Shield for most competitions won throughout the year went to Penybont YFC after coming first in the Inter Club Quiz, Public Speaking Weekend, the Pantomime competition and Sports Day

The new county officials along with all the committees that the members are part of are busy preparing for the upcoming calendar as the new YFC year officially started again on September1 2025!

Aberedw YFC in action at Tenbury Show at the Tug of War finals

Radnor YFC President, Sharon Hammond presenting the Trevaughan trophy to Ben Davies and Sian Davies of Edw Valley YFC accompanied by County Chair, Elizabeth Swancott.