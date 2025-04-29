Appeal launched to find missing 16-year-old boy from Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police have launched an appeal to find 16-year-old William who was reported missing from his home in Shrewsbury on Sunday (April 27) at 11pm.

Officers said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue gilet and blue DC trainers, although he may have changed clothes since.

Pictured is William, 16, from Shrewsbury who has been missing since Sunday. Photo: West Mercia Police

William is described as around 5’8” tall with a slim-medium build. He has brown hair, short on the sides, with a side parting.

Officers believe he could be in the Sheffield area of South Yorkshire. William also has links to Birmingham and Walsall in the West Midlands.

If anyone has see William or has information on his whereabouts, please call West Mercia Police on 01743 264825.

