Police investigating 'extremist' graffiti in 'several locations' around Oswestry

West Mercia Police said that "several locations" around Oswestry have been daubed by offensive graffiti.

Following the reports, officers in the town moved to reassure residents that they were taking the matter seriously.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) has been made aware of graffiti of an extremist nature appearing in several locations around Oswestry.

"We are treating this matter seriously due to the implications of what it represents and are conducting enquiries."

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to Oswestry SNT at oswestryc.snt@westmercia.police.uk