Shropshire coke and heroin dealer who benefited by more than £260,000 is told to pay back £1

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Stewart Clare, 38, formerly of Orchard Road in Shifnal, had a 'lifestyle benefit' of £261,525.13p, from his involvement in a gang which dealt cocaine and crack into Telford from Slough.

In March last year five men were jailed for a total of 46 years for their involvement in the crimes.

Stewart Clare was jailed alongside other men for his involvement in the offences.

Clare himself was locked up for five years after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply of heroin and cocaine and being concerned in money laundering.

A hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court took place on Friday (April 25) to decide how much Clare, who appeared on a video link from prison, is able to pay back.