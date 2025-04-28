Monday set to be hottest day of the year so far with more sunny weather on the way to Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sunny weather in the region is set to continue with many across Shropshire and mid Wales preparing for beach and park excersions. Parks including Telford Town Park and Shrewsbury's Quarry are set to welcome hundreds of families now spring has properly sprung.

The Met Office has predicted that today (Monday, April 28) is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to reach 24C to 25C throughout the day.

But the heat is only expected to rise as forecasts predict possible highs of 29C in some areas later on into the week.

Humans aren't the only ones enjoying the warmer spell, with plenty of animals soaking up the sun at Dudley Zoo and Castle

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "We’re certainly on track to see the warmest spell of the year so far.

"There will be plenty of sunshine around, the very north of Scotland at times will see some spells of rain, especially at the beginning of the week, but it’s going to be limited to the far north of Scotland.

"For a lot of the UK, it’s going to be largely sunny."

Both April and May are expected to see consistent temperatures of above 29C and 32C.

A sea of yellow can be seen around many parts of Shropshire as the sunny weather helps the rapeseed to bloom

See a full Shropshire forecast for today and the week ahead below:

Today:

A settled start to the week, with some early morning fog soon lifting and clearing. Thereafter a widely dry and fine day with plenty of sunshine. Remaining dry with light winds, and feeling warm, especially in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 23C.

Tonight:

Settled with plenty of evening sunshine, before turning chillier overnight. Some mist and shallow fog forming in rural spots, but frost free with light winds. Minimum temperature 6C.

Tuesday:

Any early morning mist and fog clearing quickly to bring another widely dry and settled day. Plenty of warm sunshine for all, with light winds. Maximum temperature 25C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

High pressure will sit close by bringing plenty of fine and settled weather, with long spells of sunshine expected. Warm or very warm throughout, though a touch cooler on Friday.