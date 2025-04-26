Wildlife centre issues urgent plea for essential items as warm weather brings in animals in need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cuan Wildlife Rescue based in Much Wenlock said the spring sunshine has seen a number of fledgling birds and baby animals come through the doors in need of help.

A fox cub brought into Cuan

The influx means the wildlife centre is running short of a number of items and has issued an "urgent plea" for help.

A spokesperson said: "The summer season has finally started! We are starting to get very busy with all sorts of animals coming through our doors, along with many babies including all sorts of nestling/fledgling birds, ducklings, and also three little fox cubs.

"With this we are starting to get very low on many items we use on a daily basis."

She said the rescue centre was in desperate need of blue/kitchen roll, Amazon gift cards for purchasing live foods, sunflower hearts, laundry detergent, medium latex free gloves, gauze swabs and puppy pads.

The spokesperson said: "If you are able to help you can find all these items and a couple other things over on our Amazon wishlist via the link. These can also be purchased elsewhere, such as local retailers like Cambers and CJ Wildlife, and sent/brought in to us at the rescue centre - or dropped off at our Sainsbury’s collection bins in both Shrewsbury or Telford."

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/CuanWildlifeRescue.