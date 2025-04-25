Two masked robbers with knife and hammer raid Post Office in Shrewsbury - police launch appeal
Two masked people armed with a knife and hammer robbed a Post Office in Shrewsbury yesterday (Thursday, April 24).
The incident took place at The Post Office on Maesbrook Road, Shrewsbury, at around 7pm on Thursday.
West Mercia Police said two people, believed to be men, entered the shop wearing black face coverings.
They were in possession of a knife and a hammer and made threats towards staff in the shop.
While no one was injured during the incident, the thieves left the scene with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses to help with their investigation into the robbery.
Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: "Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or might have information which could assist with their enquiries."
Please ring 01743 264825 or email dl-fcid@westmercia.police.uk if you have any information that can help.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website.