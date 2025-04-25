Trains south of Shrewsbury cancelled for 'urgent' repairs after safety inspection finds defect - replacement buses running

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Due to urgent repair work to the track between Church Stretton and Craven Arms, all lines are closed. Road replacement buses are running between Shrewsbury and Hereford, and between Shrewsbury and Llandrindod Wells, while Network Rail crews work.

Trains that run between Shrewsbury and Hereford and on the Heart of Wales line between Shrewsbury and Llandrindod Wells will be cancelled or revised. Disruption is expected for the rest of today.

Transport for Wales said: "We have been made aware of a track defect on the line at Marshbrook between Church Stretton and Craven Arms. As a result some lines are blocked, meaning for safety reasons trains are unable to run between Shrewsbury and Craven Arms in either direction."

"Cardiff - Manchester Piccadilly/Holyhead and Shrewsbury - Swansea (Heart of Wales) routes are disrupted and may be cancelled, delayed up to 30 minutes or revised. We expect disruption to continue until the end of the day.

"Train services will not run between Hereford and Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury and Llandrindod.

"Replacement road transport supplied by Swain's, Keane's, Lakeside, JKT and First Choice will be in operation between Shrewsbury and Hereford and Llandrindod and Shrewsbury to help you complete your journey at no extra cost.

"Road transport will depart Hereford every hour on the hour calling all stations to Shrewsbury and depart Shrewsbury every hour at ten to the hour calling all stations to Hereford. Additional buses may run.

"Road Transport will take longer than rail services. Please allow extra time to complete your journey."

Customers may use their tickets with the following train companies on alternative rotues at no extra cost: